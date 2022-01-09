Advertisement

Virginia woman charged with OUI after causing series of crashes on I-95

45-year-old Charity Reynolds of Virginia was traveling north in the southbound lanes near mile marker 22.(Maine State Police)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WELLS, Maine (WABI) - A Virginia woman who was driving impaired on the Interstate caused a series of crashes Saturday evening.

Around 6 p.m. calls began coming in for a wrong way driver on I-95 in Wells.

45-year-old Charity Reynolds of Virginia was traveling north in the southbound lanes near mile marker 22.

Reynolds made it to the Kennebunk Service Plaza where she struck a BMW head on.

Another vehicle heading south also then struck the same BMW.

Reynolds attempted to make a U-turn on the interstate but found herself stuck in the service plaza.

Police say those involved only suffered minor injuries and avoided having to go to the hospital.

Reynolds who had already been on bail for operating under the influence, was charged with OUI and driving to endanger.

