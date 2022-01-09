Advertisement

Local church honors those we’ve lost to COVID

UUSB hosts their monthly Second Sunday food collection and chimes concert
UUSB hosts their monthly Second Sunday food collection and chimes concert
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Even through the freezing rain and sleet, a local church paid homage to our community members we’ve lost to COVID over the past month.

The Unitarian Universalist Society of Bangor hosted their monthly Second Sunday food collection and chimes concert this afternoon.

UUSB members with help from some local teens accepted food donations at drive by and drop off stations in front of the church.

Bell chimes were rung at the end of the concert in remembrance of the 207 Mainers who died with COVID during the month of December.

The church wanted to commemorate these profound losses that have affected many families in Maine.

“We notice, we’re making a statement saying that their lives matter, those lives matter. We want to show the public that we know that suffering is happening. We recognize it and give them support,” said Connie McVey, UUSB.

The church also offers a free community bean supper on the 4th and 5th Saturday of each month.

