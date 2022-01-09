Holden Police give back on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - Sunday is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

In Holden, the community came together to celebrate and thank the officers who do so much.

“I love it! I love interacting with people. I love the people we serve. You can see the support of the people behind us. These are all people that are on our side and I’m very grateful for that,” said Chris Greeley, Chief of the Holden Police Department.

Governor Janet Mills stopped by to share her appreciation as well on this cold and rainy Sunday.

“We want to make sure they understand we are grateful for their work. You know a law enforcement officer is expects to be a preacher, a councilor, a life saver, you know an athlete, and so many different things to do many different people. We rarely appreciate them, or express our appreciation the way we should,” said Governor Mills.

And after their annual 25 Days of Kindness in December where the Holden Police Department donates thousands of dollars to groups or individuals in need, they figured this was as good of a place as any to giveaway the last of the money that was raised.

“Now the Biker Church, the Brick Church takes in people that are homeless and people really struggling with different issues that sometimes other places won’t take in. So we have $1,000 we’re going to give that church,” said Greeley.

“Rock Steady Boxing is a great program that helps people with Parkinson’s Disease by teaching them boxing skills. They’ve been in operation in Ellsworth and they’re trying to open one in Bangor, so we’re going to make a little donation of $500 to Rock Steady Boxing to help out that program,” said Greeley.

“So the training that people require for boxing helps with symptoms of Parkinson’s because it helps with focus, coordination, balance. I feel like it’s the first step in us moving towards that Bangor location,” said Machelle LaHaye of Rock Steady Boxing.

“Of the hundreds of thousands of Police Officers in this country, most of us are trying to do the right thing and be good at what we do. So I love this town, I love my Department, and I’m just very, very grateful,” said Greeley.

