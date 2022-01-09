Dr. Shah announces registration portal for Augusta Armory testing clinic

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Dr. Nirav Shah tweeting a link Saturday that allows Mainers to register for a drive-thru COVID-19 PCR test appointment at the Augusta Armory.

Appointments will be available starting Monday, Jan. 10.

Users will likely be required to set up an account on the site, using the code ‘AugustaComm’ as the designated ‘Agency Code’.

The site is run by the Maine CDC, Maine Emergency Management Agency and Maine National Guard, and already offers a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on alternating days.

