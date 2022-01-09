Advertisement

Dr. Shah announces registration portal for Augusta Armory testing clinic

The testing site is appointment-only, run by Maine’s EMA, National Guard and CDC
PCR testing will be available at the Augusta Armory starting Monday. It will be by appointment only.(Dr. Nirav Shah)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 4:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Dr. Nirav Shah tweeting a link Saturday that allows Mainers to register for a drive-thru COVID-19 PCR test appointment at the Augusta Armory.

Appointments will be available starting Monday, Jan. 10.

Users will likely be required to set up an account on the site, using the code ‘AugustaComm’ as the designated ‘Agency Code’.

The site is run by the Maine CDC, Maine Emergency Management Agency and Maine National Guard, and already offers a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on alternating days.

