COVID-19 hospitalizations drop slightly, Maine CDC says

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - After two days of record-setting COVID hospitalizations in Maine, the number of Mainers hospitalized with the virus has dropped, slightly.

The Maine CDC says 387 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, that’s down 12 from Saturday.

107 Mainers are in critical care with the virus. 53 are on ventilators, that’s down four from Saturday.

According to the Maine CDC there are 45 critical care beds available in the state.

Maine has seen a sharp increase in hospitalizations since the beginning of the new year.

The Maine CDC reports 4,475 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered Saturday.

During Thursday’s Maine CDC briefing, Dr. Nirav Shah offered a little guidance to the public about what numbers they should put more focus on.

He says things like daily case numbers and positivity rates are valuable, but not as much compared to hospitalization rates.

Dr. Shah says that Maine and everywhere else has a very high transmission rate, but what they want to focus on is how many of these cases are sending people to need more medical attention.

“What can we look to that tells us day to day, what has actually changed,” said Shah. “As we learn more and more about COVID-19, it becomes increasingly the case that hospitalizations, albeit not perfect at all, are a better metric of the day to day changes of the pandemic than things like cases, case counts, and arguably even positivity rates.”

The Maine CDC does not conduct case investigations on the weekends.

The next update is expected Tuesday.

