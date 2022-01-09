Advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalizations drop slightly, Maine CDC says

387 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC
The number of Mainers hospitalized with the virus has dropped slightly. The Maine CDC says 387...
The number of Mainers hospitalized with the virus has dropped slightly. The Maine CDC says 387 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, that's down 12 from Saturday.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - After two days of record-setting COVID hospitalizations in Maine, the number of Mainers hospitalized with the virus has dropped, slightly.

The Maine CDC says 387 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, that’s down 12 from Saturday.

107 Mainers are in critical care with the virus. 53 are on ventilators, that’s down four from Saturday.

According to the Maine CDC there are 45 critical care beds available in the state.

Maine has seen a sharp increase in hospitalizations since the beginning of the new year.

The Maine CDC reports 4,475 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered Saturday.

During Thursday’s Maine CDC briefing, Dr. Nirav Shah offered a little guidance to the public about what numbers they should put more focus on.

He says things like daily case numbers and positivity rates are valuable, but not as much compared to hospitalization rates.

Dr. Shah says that Maine and everywhere else has a very high transmission rate, but what they want to focus on is how many of these cases are sending people to need more medical attention.

“What can we look to that tells us day to day, what has actually changed,” said Shah. “As we learn more and more about COVID-19, it becomes increasingly the case that hospitalizations, albeit not perfect at all, are a better metric of the day to day changes of the pandemic than things like cases, case counts, and arguably even positivity rates.”

The Maine CDC does not conduct case investigations on the weekends.

The next update is expected Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Clark's license plate goes TikTok viral.
Bangor woman goes viral on TikTok for vanity license plate
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
(File)
Deputy assaulted, vehicle damaged during arrest
399 people are hospitalized with the virus Saturday, according to the Maine CDC. The previous...
Maine sets new record for number of people hospitalized with COVID-19
45-year-old Charity Reynolds of Virginia was traveling north in the southbound lanes near mile...
Virginia woman charged with OUI after causing series of crashes on I-95

Latest News

PCR testing will be available at the Augusta Armory starting Monday. It will be by appointment...
Dr. Shah announces registration portal for Augusta Armory testing clinic
The teacher reportedly told workers at a drive-through COVID-19 test site she thought her...
Warrant issued for teacher accused of locking son in trunk to avoid COVID
Several states, including California, Ohio and Delaware, have brought in the National Guard to...
COVID cases on the rise in US with many hospitals overwhelmed
399 people are hospitalized with the virus Saturday, according to the Maine CDC. The previous...
Maine sets new record for number of people hospitalized with COVID-19