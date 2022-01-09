Advertisement

Bangor woman serving sentence for husband’s murder dies in prison

Roxanne Jeskey, 58, died Saturday.
58-year-old Roxanne Jeskey died around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Maine Correctional Center in...
58-year-old Roxanne Jeskey died around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Maine Correctional Center in Windham.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WINDHAM, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor woman serving 50 years for killing her husband has died at the Maine State Prison.

58-year-old Roxanne Jeskey died around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Maine Department of Corrections says her death was unattended by medical personnel.

Jeskey was convicted for the June 2011 torture and murder of her husband, Richard.

The cause of her death was not released.

