Bangor woman serving sentence for husband’s murder dies in prison

WINDHAM, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor woman serving 50 years for killing her husband has died at the Maine State Prison.

58-year-old Roxanne Jeskey died around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Maine Department of Corrections says her death was unattended by medical personnel.

Jeskey was convicted for the June 2011 torture and murder of her husband, Richard.

The cause of her death was not released.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.