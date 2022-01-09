Arundel crash leaves one dead, two hospitalized

ARUNDEL, Maine (WABI) - A crash in Arundel left one person dead and two others injured Saturday.

The collision occurred around 2 p.m. near the intersection of Log Cabin Road and Old Post Road.

Investigators say a Lexus LS430 driven by Joann Lapalme, 64, of Kennebunkport crossed into the path of a Hyundai Sonata.

The driver of the Hyundai, Christopher Rush, 66, of Benedicta was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland where he was pronounced dead.

Rush’s passenger Isiah Rush, 29, along with Lapalme were also taken to Maine Medical Center.

Their conditions are unknown.

