Advertisement

Arundel crash leaves one dead, two hospitalized

Investigators say a car turned into the path of another causing a head-on collision.
Investigators say a car turned into the path of another causing a head-on collision.(WMTW)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 9:10 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARUNDEL, Maine (WABI) - A crash in Arundel left one person dead and two others injured Saturday.

The collision occurred around 2 p.m. near the intersection of Log Cabin Road and Old Post Road.

Investigators say a Lexus LS430 driven by Joann Lapalme, 64, of Kennebunkport crossed into the path of a Hyundai Sonata.

The driver of the Hyundai, Christopher Rush, 66, of Benedicta was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland where he was pronounced dead.

Rush’s passenger Isiah Rush, 29, along with Lapalme were also taken to Maine Medical Center.

Their conditions are unknown.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Clark's license plate goes TikTok viral.
Bangor woman goes viral on TikTok for vanity license plate
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
The FDA has cut down on the wait for those seeking to get their Moderna vaccine booster.
FDA shortens timing of Moderna booster to 5 months
Skowhegan couple arrested on drug charges
Skowhegan couple arrested on drug charges
(File)
Deputy assaulted, vehicle damaged during arrest

Latest News

Owners were left in the dark about when when their next shipment of cream cheese would come in.
Momo’s Cheesecake Bakery re-opens from national cream cheese shortage
Wintry mix on Sunday
Drug trafficking and possession charges
Three people arrested on drug trafficking and possession charges
Eastern Maine Medical Center
Maine CDC director says to focus on COVID hospitalization numbers