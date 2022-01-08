Advertisement

Three people arrested on drug trafficking and possession charges

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OXFORD, Maine (WABI) - Three people were arrested earlier this week on drug trafficking and possession charges in the town of Oxford.

State Police say as part of an ongoing investigation, they made two traffic stops Thursday on Mechanic Falls Road.

The driver of the first stop was 32-year-old Maurice James of Portland and the passenger 28-year-old Brianna Reeve of Oxford.

During a second traffic stop 30-year-old Tiffany Russell of Lisbon was identified as a passenger who had three active warrants for her arrest.

Following both traffic stops, a search warrant was obtained for a home in Oxford.

There they found 204 grams of fentanyl, 12 grams of cocaine base, methamphetamines, more than 1-thousand dollars cash, and a pistol that had previously been thrown out of one of the vehicles during the traffic stop.

James and Reeve were arrested on drug trafficking charges.

Russell was arrested for her three active warrants as well as drug possession charges.

