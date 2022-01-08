Advertisement

Skiers enjoy new snowfall at Hermon Mountain

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Well with the fresh coat of snow Friday - the heaviest snowfall this season - it was a perfect night for skiers of all ages over at New Hermon Mountain.

Hermon Mountain also offers snowboarding and tubing.

Some of Hermon’s most daring skiers hit the slopes on trails like Cloud 9 - while others stuck to the Lazy Trail.

No matter the experience level, the fresh snow meant a fun time for all.

Here’s what some of them had to say:

”It’s great being here.”

“Yeah it’s fun to come out with your friends, and enjoy the snow, it’s what it’s made for.”

“It’s very choppy in certain spots, and then there’s like ice.”

“I’ve been skiing for like three years now, and my favorite part is just ripping down the mountains, going as fast as I can.”

“It’s just hitting jumps and having fun with my friends, and just going down and having a rush.”

You can check out SkiHermonMountain.com for more information, hours, as well as lessons.

