Advertisement

Maine sets new record for number of people hospitalized with COVID-19

399 people are hospitalized with the virus Saturday, according to the Maine CDC. The previous...
399 people are hospitalized with the virus Saturday, according to the Maine CDC. The previous record was 391, set the day before.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A record number of Mainers are in the hospital with coronavirus Saturday.

399 people are hospitalized with the virus, according to the Maine CDC.

The previous record was 391, set Friday.

106 Mainers are in intensive care - that’s down four from Friday.

57 people are on ventilators.

According to the Maine CDC, there are only 42 critical care beds open in the state.

Maine has seen a sharp increase in hospitalizations since the beginning of the new year.

The Maine CDC is reporting 1,213 new cases of the virus and four additional deaths.

A majority of the new cases are in southern Maine.

Kennebec County is reporting 101 new cases.

Penobscot County has 92.

More than 7,200 new COVID-19 vaccinations were administered Friday.

The Maine CDC says more than 69% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Clark's license plate goes TikTok viral.
Bangor woman goes viral on TikTok for vanity license plate
The FDA has cut down on the wait for those seeking to get their Moderna vaccine booster.
FDA shortens timing of Moderna booster to 5 months
Skowhegan couple arrested on drug charges
Skowhegan couple arrested on drug charges
These are the latest numbers according to the Maine CDC.
1,328 new COVID-19 cases, seven additional deaths
Highest snowfall totals are still expected to fall across Hancock & Washington Counties where...
Snow, Heavy At Times This Afternoon

Latest News

An additional quarter million rapid COVID tests are coming to Maine..
Mills Administration orders 250,000 rapid COVID tests for Maine
According to the Maine CDC, 391 people were in a Maine hospital with the virus. The previous...
Maine sets new record for number of people in hospital with COVID-19
These are the latest numbers according to the Maine CDC.
1,328 new COVID-19 cases, seven additional deaths
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases
1,307 new coronavirus cases, 10 additional deaths