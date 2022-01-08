Maine sets new record for number of people hospitalized with COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A record number of Mainers are in the hospital with coronavirus Saturday.

399 people are hospitalized with the virus, according to the Maine CDC.

The previous record was 391, set Friday.

106 Mainers are in intensive care - that’s down four from Friday.

57 people are on ventilators.

According to the Maine CDC, there are only 42 critical care beds open in the state.

Maine has seen a sharp increase in hospitalizations since the beginning of the new year.

The Maine CDC is reporting 1,213 new cases of the virus and four additional deaths.

A majority of the new cases are in southern Maine.

Kennebec County is reporting 101 new cases.

Penobscot County has 92.

More than 7,200 new COVID-19 vaccinations were administered Friday.

The Maine CDC says more than 69% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated.

