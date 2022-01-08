Maine man set on trial for cold case murder

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (WABI) - A Maine man is set to go on trial for murder in the death and sexual assault of a woman in Alaska nearly three decades ago.

Jury selection in the case of 47-year-old Steven Downs, of Auburn is scheduled for Monday in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Downs was charged in the 1993 death of 20-year-old Sophie Sergie.

Downs lived in a dorm where Sergie’s body was found at University of Alaska Fairbanks, investigators have said.

They add that Sergie had been visiting a friend at the dorm when her body was discovered.

Downs has been held at a jail in Alaska pending his trial.

Which has been delayed since Downs was arrested in February of 2019.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.