Advertisement

Maine man set on trial for cold case murder

Maine man set on trial for cold case murder
Maine man set on trial for cold case murder(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (WABI) - A Maine man is set to go on trial for murder in the death and sexual assault of a woman in Alaska nearly three decades ago.

Jury selection in the case of 47-year-old Steven Downs, of Auburn is scheduled for Monday in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Downs was charged in the 1993 death of 20-year-old Sophie Sergie.

Downs lived in a dorm where Sergie’s body was found at University of Alaska Fairbanks, investigators have said.

They add that Sergie had been visiting a friend at the dorm when her body was discovered.

Downs has been held at a jail in Alaska pending his trial.

Which has been delayed since Downs was arrested in February of 2019.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Clark's license plate goes TikTok viral.
Bangor woman goes viral on TikTok for vanity license plate
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
The FDA has cut down on the wait for those seeking to get their Moderna vaccine booster.
FDA shortens timing of Moderna booster to 5 months
Skowhegan couple arrested on drug charges
Skowhegan couple arrested on drug charges
These are the latest numbers according to the Maine CDC.
1,328 new COVID-19 cases, seven additional deaths

Latest News

Drug trafficking and possession charges
Three people arrested on drug trafficking and possession charges
Eastern Maine Medical Center
Maine CDC director says to focus on COVID hospitalization numbers
Mansion Church reopens their warming center to the public
Bangor’s warming centers reopen amid cold weather stretch
Gov. Janet Mills
Governer Mills vetoes farmers’ union bill