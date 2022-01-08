Maine man set on trial for cold case murder
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (WABI) - A Maine man is set to go on trial for murder in the death and sexual assault of a woman in Alaska nearly three decades ago.
Jury selection in the case of 47-year-old Steven Downs, of Auburn is scheduled for Monday in Fairbanks, Alaska.
Downs was charged in the 1993 death of 20-year-old Sophie Sergie.
Downs lived in a dorm where Sergie’s body was found at University of Alaska Fairbanks, investigators have said.
They add that Sergie had been visiting a friend at the dorm when her body was discovered.
Downs has been held at a jail in Alaska pending his trial.
Which has been delayed since Downs was arrested in February of 2019.
