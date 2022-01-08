Governer Mills vetoes farmers’ union bill

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Janet Mills has vetoed a bill that would have given farm workers in the state the right to unionize.

The Maine Legislature passed the proposal, which called for people working in agriculture to be able to organize for the purposes of collectively bargaining for wages, hours, working conditions and benefits.

Governor Mills vetoed the proposal Friday with a message that said she could not “Subject our farmers to a complicated new set of laws that would require them to hire lawyers just to understand.”

She goes on to say “While this bill is well intended, I fear its unintended consequence would discourage the growth of farms in Maine.”

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.