Deputy assaulted, vehicle damaged during arrest

(File)
(File)(WMBF/File)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:14 PM EST
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Sheriff’s office says a man assaulted a deputy and caused over $1,000 in damage to a deputy’s vehicle when they arrested him.

45-year-old Jeremy Lau of Patten was arrested on two active warrants.

Around 9 a.m. Friday, deputies were called to Main Street in Patten for a report of an out-of-control person.

Officials say Lau appeared to be under the influence and became aggressive, resisting arrest.

Once inside the deputy’s vehicle, Lau kicked and cracked its windshield, which also damaged electric equipment.

Both Lau and a deputy were taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Lau was then taken to the Aroostook County Jail - officers add additional chargers are forthcoming.

