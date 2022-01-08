Breezy this morning, otherwise sunny

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gusty winds will linger this morning as the low pressure system that brought snow pushes east and high pressure builds in. Winds gusts will be strongest in the morning and decrease through the day. Patchy blowing snow is possible this morning.

Clouds will move in tonight ahead of a warm front that will lift through the northeast. On Sunday, a snow/wintry mix is expected inland with a rain/wintry mix near the coast. It will start late-morning and continue through the midafternoon. Little snow accumulation is expected.

High pressure will move back in for the beginning of the week. Temperatures will fall during the day on Monday and lows are expected to fall below zero Monday night. Tuesday morning will be very cold, and breezy winds will make it feel like double digits below zero. A First Alert day is in effect Tuesday for cold temperatures with highs in the single digits above and below zero. However, wind chills will be below zero most of the day. Temperatures will fall below zero again Tuesday night before warming back up into the teens and 20 on Wednesday.

TODAY: Patching blowing snow this morning, otherwise sunny. Highs 15-24°. Northwest wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Winds will be strongest in the morning and decrease through the afternoon

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows 6-18°. South wind 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with a wintry mix. Highs 28-40°. South wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the teens to mid 20s with temperatures decreasing through the day. West wind 5-10 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the –5 to 6°. Northwest wind 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the teens and 20s. South wind 5-10 mph.

