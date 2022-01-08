Bangor’s warming centers reopen amid cold weather stretch

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With frigid temperatures today and more on the way, warming centers have reopened their doors to the public.

The Mansion Church in Bangor uses their indoor facility for people when they have nowhere else to get warm.

Local volunteers provide a hot meal, hot shower, and warm blankets to those that enter.

Typically, the church will help dozens of people on a given winter day.

Since March 2020, the Mansion Church has become a valuable resource for the Bangor area’s homeless and others to find a way to get out of the cold.

“It’s really important, I think to have a place that they can come and stay warm. It’s between life and death if you really think about it. Cause some of these people that when they come in the door are 89 degrees. It’s cold,” said Terry Dinkins, pastor.

The Brick Church and the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter are the other two warming centers in Bangor.

