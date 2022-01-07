Advertisement

Watchdog sends report on problems with child services

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Lawmakers have officially received a report from an oversight body for Maine’s child services that includes summaries of the “substantial issues” that the office found in half the cases it investigated in 2021.

The Portland Press Herald reports Maine Child Welfare Ombudsman Christine Alberi’s office opened 84 cases in response to complaints.

She briefed lawmakers on many of the findings about the state’s Office of Child and Family Services in November.

The child welfare office has been under scrutiny for years.

That was renewed when five children died over the course of a month this summer.

