Snow & Gusty Wind Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A FIRST ALERT remains in effect for accumulating snow today as strengthening low pressure travels northeastward through the Gulf of Maine toward Southern Nova Scotia by evening. Temperatures with this storm will be cold enough for all snow so there are no worries about any icy mix or rain during the day today. Temperatures will top off in the 20s to around 30° for highs this afternoon. Snow will develop during the early to mid-morning hours for most spots and continue, possibly heavy at times, through the afternoon hours before tapering off from west to east across the state during the late afternoon and evening hours. As the storm approaches, the pressure gradient over the state will tighten, resulting in a gusty northerly wind this afternoon with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible mainly Downeast. This will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow and reduced visibility so use caution if you have travel plans today. Due to the strong wind expected, a BLIZZARD WARNING has been issued for Coastal Washington County where the wind is expected to be strongest. As a reminder... Blizzard Warnings aren’t issued due to the amount of snow expected but rather are issued due to the potential of sustained winds or gusting winds of 35 MPH or higher and reduced visibility of a quarter mile or less due to falling or blowing snow, for at least 3 hours. These conditions are a good possibility for Coastal Washington County this afternoon and evening. Snowfall totals by later this evening will be highest over Downeast areas. Central and Coastal Hancock and Washington Counties will see 6″-10″ with a few 11″-12″ amounts possible over Washington County. Areas across Northern Washington County, Northern Hancock County, Central and Southern Penobscot County down into the Midcoast Region will see 3″-6″. Totals will taper off once you get north & west of the Interstate. Only expecting around 1″-3″ in the Greenville area then less than 2″ north and west of there. Any lingering snow will come to an end early tonight followed by clearing skies late. Temperatures will drop back to the single digits to near 10° north and low to mid-teens elsewhere.

High pressure will build in for Saturday giving us a nice start to the weekend. Plan on sunshine and cold weather Saturday with high temperatures in the teens to low 20s. A cold front approaching the area Sunday will bring us clouds and the chance for some snow and mixed rain/snow showers. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-30s for most spots Sunday afternoon. The cold front will push to our east Monday morning. Arctic air will move in behind the cold front causing temperatures to fall during the day Monday and setting the stage for a bitterly cold day Tuesday. A FIRST ALERT continues for Tuesday due to the frigid temperatures expected. Highs on Tuesday are forecast to only reach the single digits below zero across northern areas and single digits above zero elsewhere.

Today: Snow, possibly heavy at times especially Downeast. Highs between 22°-32°. Northeast wind becoming north this afternoon 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible.

Tonight: Lingering snow & snow showers ending early then clearing late. Lows between 6°-16°. Northwest wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs between 17°-27°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers possible. Snow showers may mix with rain closer to the coast. Highs near 30° north and 30s to near 40° closer to the coast.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper teens to mid-20s early and falling as the day progresses.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. FRIGID. Highs between -8° to +4°, warmest along the coast.

