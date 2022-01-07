Snow Ends This Evening. Winds Increase Creating Blowing Snow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER will remain in effect through late evening.

Snow will come to an end this evening from west to east. Snow will wrap up in and around the Bangor area by about 7 PM. Downeast locations will continue to see snow tapering off until about 11 PM. As the snow begins to come to an end, winds will start to increase as the low departs. This will result in areas of blowing & drifting snow this evening. Highest threat of blowing snow will be over coastal Downeast communities. Winds along the coast out of the NW will at times gust close to 40 mph & will continue through early Saturday morning. Away from the coast, winds won’t be as strong, but still gusts could reach 30 mph resulting in diminished visibility. Expect hazardous travel conditions tonight into early Saturday morning. Blizzard Warning remains in effect for Coastal Washington county until 1 AM Saturday. Lows tonight will be in the teens & 20s.

Winter Weather Advisory remains in place along I-95. Winter Storm Warning from Midcoast through Downeast. Blizzard Warning for coastal Washington county. (WABI)

Winds pick up as the low departs. This will create blowing & drifting snow making travel difficult to impossible overnight. Strongest winds will be for coastal Downeast areas where gusts could reach 40 mph. (WABI)

Additional snowfall will be highest over Washington county. Some areas there could see an additional 2-5″ whereas locations around Bangor can expect 1-2″. South & west of Bangor should expect less than an inch of additional snowfall.

Snow will end from west to east with the highest additional snowfall over parts of Washington county. (WABI)

High pressure will build in for Saturday. This will help to produce breezy conditions for Saturday morning. Winds will die down by midday. Some areas of blowing snow are still likely during the morning. Plenty of sunshine tomorrow with highs in the teens & 20s.

A cold front by Sunday could bring a quick moving chance of a Wintry mix by the afternoon. Warmer with highs above freezing.

MUCH colder air arrives by early next week. Tuesday could have highs in the single digits above & below zero. Another FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for Tuesday due to the dangerous cold.

Dangerous cold expected Monday night through Wednesday morning. (WABI)

TONIGHT: Snow ending with skies clearing after midnight. Lows in the teens for most. Breezy conditions as NW winds could gust 30-40 mph creating areas of blowing snow & difficult travel.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Another cold day with highs in the teens & 20s. Breezy during the morning with afternoon winds out of the NW 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a Wintry mix. Highs ranging from freezing to close to 40°.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Seasonable highs in the 20s & low 30s.

TUESDAY: COLD! Mostly sunny with highs in the single digits.

WEDNESDAY: A cold morning followed by partly sunny skies and highs in the teens & 20s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Highs in the 20s & low 30s.

