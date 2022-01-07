Advertisement

Skowhegan couple arrested on drug charges

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A Skowhegan couple has been arrested on drug charges.

42-year-old Christopher Park and 36-year-old Stacy Bowman are charged with aggravated drug trafficking.

Agents say they received information that Park and Bowman may have been transporting drugs from Massachusetts to Maine for redistribution through Central Maine.

Investigators identified Park and Bowman’s car, and confirmed it had been spotted in Massachusetts Wednesday afternoon.

Maine State Police stopped the vehicle in the Augusta area.

When searching the car, police found fentanyl and cocaine worth $60,000.

Both Park and Bowman were taken to the Kennebec County Jail, where they are being held on bail.

