Mills Administration orders 250,000 rapid COVID tests for Maine

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - An additional quarter million rapid COVID tests are coming to Maine.

The Mills Administration announcing Friday that Maine DHHS has purchased an additional 250,000 COVID-19 rapid antigen tests from Maine-based manufacturer Abbott Labs and will distribute them to Walgreens pharmacies, health care sites, schools, and congregate care settings across Maine this month and next.

This purchase is the largest Maine has made to date and represents nearly a quarter of all the rapid tests the state has made available since the beginning of the pandemic.

The hope is this will lighten the load on the state’s spread thin testing sites.

