Milbridge man sentenced for double shooting, robbery at a Trenton residence

According to the Ellsworth American, 51-year-old Larry Smith has been sentenced to eight years in prison.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Milbridge man will serve the same sentence as his wife for a double shooting and robbery at a Trenton residence.

According to the Ellsworth American, 51-year-old Larry Smith has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

They say Smith pleaded no contest to all charges including attempted murder.

Smith and his wife Sherry went into a home on Birch Heights Drive in Trenton and shot the homeowner in the leg after demanding money kept in safes at the house.

Police were able to access security camera recordings inside the house.

Another man who was also living at the residence was shot in the back.

He managed to crawl to a neighbor’s house for help.

Sherry Smith stabbed someone in the leg who was fighting with her husband.

She was sentenced last fall to eight years.

