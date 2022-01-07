Advertisement

Mathieu Araujo hired as Maine football defensive coordinator

Araujo is taking over a unit that allowed 27 points per game to go with 161.4 rushing yards and 225.55 through the air per contest
By Ben Barr
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine head football coach Jordan Stevens announced Mathieu Araujo as the team’s assistant head coach and defensive coordinator as he builds his staff heading into his first season.

Araujo is taking over a unit that allowed 27 points per game to go with 161.4 rushing yards and 225.55 through the air per contest.

Araujo comes over from Yale, just like Stevens. He was named the co-defensive coordinator there are the 2021 season and was defensive backs coach and recruiting coordinator before that.

The Bulldogs ranked 1st in the FCS in third down defense, 9th in first down defense, and 19th in total defense with Stevens and Araujo on staff last season.

