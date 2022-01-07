Mainers reflect on anniversary of Jan. 6 insurrection

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Thursday marks the one-year anniversary of the insurrection at the United States Capitol Building.

More than 650 miles away in Bangor, the impact of the day’s events was still visible at a reflection and vigil outside the Margaret Chase Smith Federal Building and Courthouse.

Tom Krosnowski spoke with organizers and those in attendance about what the anniversary means to them.

“I just couldn’t understand it. I was horrified,” said Katy Bolduc, a Bangor resident. “I think I’ve taken our rights for granted.”

One year after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building, Mainers held a reflection and vigil outside the Margaret Chase Smith Federal Building and Courthouse in Bangor.

For many, it brought back difficult memories.

“My brother passed away in June, he was a Vietnam veteran,” said Sheila Corbett, a Castine resident. “He started crying. He did not understand why a veteran of a war would take an American flag and hurt another American.”

The reflection also brought about hope amid calls for voter’s rights and legislative action.

“Well they were sad events, they were very scary events, and I came here to try to register people to vote,” said Barb Baker, a Bradley resident. “I was afraid, and now I’ve been working ever since to try to make sure that we can keep our democracy.”

“I think it only makes me have a greater sense of purpose,” said Wabanaki Alliance Executive Director John Dieffenbacher-Krall. “It reinforces my commitment that the kind of world I want to live in is where everyone has a voice.”

Attendees also discussed what needs to happen to prevent a future insurrection.

“We have to talk to each other,” said Baker. “Even though we don’t believe the same things, we have to remember we’re all humans and treat each other that way.”

“It gives me hope because I’m like everyone else here, extremely concerned about our democracy,” said Bolduc.

“Democracy has never been achieved on the couch,” said Dieffenbacher-Krall. “We have to work hard, we have to rally, we have to speak out. We have to make demands of our elected officials. But, I am hopeful that we will secure democracy for all peoples in the United States.”

