Maine sets new record for number of people in hospital with COVID-19

According to the Maine CDC, 391 people were in a Maine hospital with the virus. The previous record was 387 set last month.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - On Friday, Maine set a new record for the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said 110 people were in the ICU and 59 people were on ventilators.

Maine has seen a sharp increase in hospitalizations since the beginning of the new year. There are 57 more people hospitalized with the virus compared to a week ago.

The increase comes as Maine hospitals see a surge in employees being forced to call out due to COVID-19 symptoms or because they have been exposed.

MaineHealth officials said that on Thursday, 905 of its 22,000 workers had to stay home due to COVID-19. Before Christmas, MaineHealth averaged about 200 absences per day due to COVID-19.

The state on Friday also reported 1,328 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths.

The 7-day average for new daily cases now stands at 776.9.

Androscoggin and Kennebec counties each reported two new deaths, while Hancock, Penobscot and Somerset counties each reported one new death.

