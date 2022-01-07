Maine DOT says employment vacancy rate slightly higher than normal

Maine (WABI) - With our biggest snowfall of the season, the Maine Department of Transportation is hard at work keeping the roads cleared.

Highway Maintenance Engineer Brian Burne says snow is always much easier on their team compared to freezing rain and ice.

He says right now, along with many other businesses, they are experiencing a bit of a worker shortage.

Burne says for this storm it isn’t too much of a problem, but for longer ones that fall on weekends, it could create delays.

”When the storm hits immediately following a typical working day, that doesn’t leave as much time for crews to take breaks and things like that, so that’s when you start to really get in to stretching the crews out,” Burne said.

Burne says as they prepare for the temps to drop, it will require more salt on the roads.

He reminds everyone to take it slow while driving.

