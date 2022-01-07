Advertisement

High school athlete dies from injuries sustained during hockey game

A student from Brunswick High School fell and collided with a player from the opposing team who...
A student from Brunswick High School fell and collided with a player from the opposing team who was unable to stop in time.(JohnAlexandr // Canva)
By Andrew Masse
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWICH, CT (WFSB/Gray News) – The community is mourning the loss of a student-athlete in Connecticut who died from an accident during a hockey game.

According to WFSB, a student from Brunswick High School fell and collided with a player from the opposing team who was unable to stop in time.

Police said the teen was taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries.

The athlete’s name was not released.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highest amounts for coastal communities and over coastal Downeast. 6-10" expected there will...
Accumulating Snow Friday
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases
1,307 new coronavirus cases, 10 additional deaths
Bridge over the Androscoggin River between Brunswick and Topsham
Court sides with Maine over replacement of aging bridge
A fast moving storm system will bring accumulating snow to Maine on Friday with the heaviest...
A Nice Afternoon Ahead... Snow Arrives Friday AM
29-year old Kiara Lewis was identified as the suspect in the October robbery of the store on...
Augusta woman charged for robbing convenience store in October

Latest News

These are the latest numbers according to the Maine CDC.
1,328 new COVID-19 cases, seven additional deaths
The economy, though booming with increased consumer demand, still faces possible pitfalls.
US employers add 199,000 jobs as unemployment falls to 3.9%
Mayor Lori Lightfoot, shown in a file photo, accused the union of politicizing a pandemic,...
Chicago nixes school for 3rd day as virus, union debate rage
LIVE: GRAPHIC: McMichaels, Bryan sentencing in Ahmaud Arbery slaying