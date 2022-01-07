Advertisement

Hermon house fire in December determined to be arson

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - The Fire Marshal’s office says a house fire in Hermon last month has been ruled arson.

It happened on Blackstream Road just after 6 p.m. on December 14th.

Fire officials said last month the Hermon home was destroyed after a fire caused a propane tank to explode.

They added the fire caused the roof to collapse into the back of the house.

Authorities say the propane tank was leaking before it exploded.

The family that lived there was away at the time.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the fire to call the State Fire Marshal’s Office tip line at 1-888-870-6162.

