Families of crew from sunken fishing vessel get nearly $1M

September 2020 picture of Emmy Rose taken by Robert Serbagi
September 2020 picture of Emmy Rose taken by Robert Serbagi(Robert Serbagi)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP)- A judge has awarded nearly $1 million in damages to the families of four fishermen who died when their Maine-based boat mysteriously sank off the Massachusetts coast in 2020.

The 82-foot Portland, Maine-based Emmy Rose went down early Nov. 23, 2020, as it was heading to port after a seven-day fishing trip.

The Portland Press Herald reports U.S. District Judge John Woodcock distributed insurance proceeds from the boat owner in an order Wednesday.

He wrote each man died “an unspeakably tragic and terrible death.”

The vessel made no distress calls. It was found in May.

Authorities are investigating how it sank.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

