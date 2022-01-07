Bangor woman goes viral on TikTok for vanity license plate

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - What started as a few episodes of the popular show Schitt’s Creek and some adult beverages ended with over two million views on TikTok.

Jamie Clark of Bangor says several weeks ago, she hopped on the BMV website to try out different vanity plates.

After trying a few of her favorite one liners from the show, she landed on the popular saying “Eww David” and it got approved.

Clark says she completely forgot about it, but once it came in the mail, she decided to film herself opening it and post it to TikTok.

“It’s crazy how it can connect people, and if used for good, it can really make people smile and laugh . Yeah, I paid money for a vanity plate, but I hope it makes other people smile when I’m in front of them,” Clark said. “I was taking my daughter through a McDonalds last night before her lacrosse practice, and I rolled my window down to order and this guy looked out of his car behind me and yelled, “I love your TikTok.”

The video now has over 280,000 likes and over 5,000 comments.

Clark says had she known it would blow up, she would have washed her car first.

She says part of her New Year’s resolution was to laugh more, so she’s already off to a great start.

