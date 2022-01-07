Bangor man accused of stealing catalytic converters

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man is accused of stealing catalytic converters this morning.

41-year-old Benjamin Deane is charged with two counts of criminal mischief, two counts of theft, and violation of bail.

It happened just after 6am on Main Street in Bangor, but police say Deane took off before they got there.

We’re told they found him behind a nearby business with two catalytic converters and other evidence.

Deane was taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.