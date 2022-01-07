Advertisement

Bangor man accused of stealing catalytic converters

41-year-old Benjamin Deane is charged with two counts of criminal mischief, two counts of...
41-year-old Benjamin Deane is charged with two counts of criminal mischief, two counts of theft, and violation of bail.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man is accused of stealing catalytic converters this morning.

41-year-old Benjamin Deane is charged with two counts of criminal mischief, two counts of theft, and violation of bail.

It happened just after 6am on Main Street in Bangor, but police say Deane took off before they got there.

We’re told they found him behind a nearby business with two catalytic converters and other evidence.

Deane was taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

