Bangor International Airport and passengers face first major snowfall of the year

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Friday’s snowstorm was just another day at work for the grounds crews at Bangor International Airport.

“This is business as usual for these guys. I mean, I think they in some ways look forward to it every year. It’s a challenge for them, but they’re out there working,” said Aimee Thibodeau, Marketing and Business Manager for the airport.

It’s the weather on the roads and at other airports that have airport officials here telling passengers to plan ahead.

“Just get here early, you know, two hours early, allow yourself some extra travel time. Some weather on the roads, obviously today especially,” said Thibodeau.

Between COVID and snowstorms, airports everywhere are seeing more delays and cancellations.

“We’re not immune to it, nobody’s immune to it right now, and we are seeing the spread, but it hasn’t affected our operations per se. We’ve been able to keep things going,” said Thibodeau.

But some passengers are still seeing their plans change.

Shelley Williams from Brewer, said her son had a hard time making it home earlier in the week due to weather.

“Well, he was supposed to fly out and it was delayed because of weather, so he couldn’t get another flight for two to three days,” said Williams.

“So far, my coworker, unfortunately, her flight was cancelled,” said Bryant Footes of New York.

“And yesterday knowing it was going to snow, I moved it up, so I made sure I could get out. That one was cancelled, so now I’m back to my original flight,” said Andi Shriver of Maryland.

For Keith Hall from Lubec, he made the drive to Bangor to pick up a friend who was flying in.

So, he’s preparing to get a hotel room tonight rather than drive all the way back to Lubec.

“It was cancelled from Washington to Bangor tonight. Well the plan is to let him land in D.C. We’ll talk, and he’ll either come up tonight or spend a night and try to come up tomorrow,” said Hall.

