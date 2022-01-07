1,328 new COVID-19 cases, seven additional deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 7 more Mainers have died from the virus.

Two each in Androscoggin and Kennebec counties, and one each from Hancock, Penobscot and Somerset counties.

There are 380 people in the hospital with the COVID-19 virus.

114 are in intensive care.

55 are on ventilators.

According to the Maine CDC, there are 57 open critical care beds in the state.

1,328 new cases of coronavirus are being reported Thursday.

Cumberland County has 329 new cases.

153 in Kennebec.

Penobscot shows 131.

21,793 booster shots were administered and 8,438 new vaccinations as well.

