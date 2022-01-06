Advertisement

USPS unveils blueberry stamps

Blueberry stamp
Blueberry stamp(USPS)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - The United States Postal Service is helping Mainers share their state pride with blueberry stamps.

The four cent definitive stamp features a pen, ink, and watercolor illustration of a cluster of blueberries and leaves.

USPS says blueberries are culinary wonders and are an excellent source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

The low bush and high bush berries can be found throughout the state.

Stamps will be sold in coils of 3,000 and 10,000 and in panes of 20.

