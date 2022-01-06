Advertisement

Saige Evans off to a strong start for Old Town

She was just named Big East Girls Player of the Week for the second time in the season’s first three weeks
By Ben Barr
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Old Town’s Saige Evans is a young face who’s making an impact in prep basketball this winter.

She was just named Big East Girls Player of the Week for the second time in the season's first...
She was just named Big East Girls Player of the Week for the second time in the season’s first three weeks(WABI)

She’s helping Old Town to a 5-0 start, and she’s being noticed by coaches around the Big East.

She said the numbers she’s putting up have been a product of a gritty, hard-working team effort that’s been bolstered early this year by solid chemistry.

“We try to keep moving as much as we can. If you’re not open, cut or screen. On defense, playing hard helps a lot too.,” said Evans, sophomore forward.

Evans was just named Big East Girls Player of the Week for the second time in the season’s first three weeks.

The Coyotes went 2-0 during the stretch when Evans scored 28 points and gathered 20 rebounds to go with 3 steals, 2 blocks, and an assist.

