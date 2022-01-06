Multiple accidents across Hancock County during morning commute

ELLSWORTH (WABI) - There were more than a half-dozen accidents across Hancock County this morning due to slippery road conditions caused by black ice Thursday morning.

Hancock County dispatch says they fielded multiple calls asking for emergency crews to treat roads in multiple towns throughout the county. They say while they need to know about road conditions when they’re dangerous, calls asking for road crews can tie up phone lines for those who need emergency service.

“The dispatch centers, the sheriff’s departments, the state police and all those, don’t really have any say over road treatment,” said Hancock County RCC Director Robert Conary. “They don’t dictate who goes where, they don’t decree that ‘This road must be treated, get out here right now.’ So, we just try to ask, ‘Hey, give us a break. We’re not in charge of the road crews.’ As convenient as it would be, we’re not.”

Hancock County dispatch also posted a message about roads this morning. You can see that by visiting their Facebook page.

