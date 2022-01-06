Advertisement

Multiple accidents across Hancock County during morning commute

Hancock County Dispatch says while they need to know about road conditions when they’re...
Hancock County Dispatch says while they need to know about road conditions when they’re dangerous, calls asking for road crews can tie up phone lines for those who need emergency service.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH (WABI) - There were more than a half-dozen accidents across Hancock County this morning due to slippery road conditions caused by black ice Thursday morning.

Hancock County dispatch says they fielded multiple calls asking for emergency crews to treat roads in multiple towns throughout the county. They say while they need to know about road conditions when they’re dangerous, calls asking for road crews can tie up phone lines for those who need emergency service.

“The dispatch centers, the sheriff’s departments, the state police and all those, don’t really have any say over road treatment,” said Hancock County RCC Director Robert Conary. “They don’t dictate who goes where, they don’t decree that ‘This road must be treated, get out here right now.’ So, we just try to ask, ‘Hey, give us a break. We’re not in charge of the road crews.’ As convenient as it would be, we’re not.”

Hancock County dispatch also posted a message about roads this morning. You can see that by visiting their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of Allen Ludden and Betty White displayed at the Lakewood Theater in Madison, Maine.
Betty White, Allen Ludden’s love story began in Maine
Officials say the Cochise County Attorney’s Office has indicted 34-year-old Melissa Green and...
Couple left 11-year-old son home alone for weeks, deputies say
Adam Montgomery (left) was arrested Jan. for second-degree assault against now 7-year-old...
Father arrested in connection to missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery, search continues
Latest data from the Maine CDC.
1,326 new COVID-19 cases and 26 additional deaths
New addition to Bangor Mall continues transition.
Bangor Mall transition continues with axe throwing night club

Latest News

Blueberry stamp
USPS unveils blueberry stamps
Police say 38-year-old Jennifer Myrand of Greene was last seen at her mother's home in Belgrade...
Maine State Police looking for missing Greene woman
Accumulating Snow Friday
Numbers show the coronavirus continues the hold on Maine we’ve seen in recent weeks.
CDC Director says Maine has come a long way since March 2020, not ‘discouraged’