Monmouth Fire Department saves two loons from icy waters

MONMOUTH, Maine (WABI) - The Monmouth Fire Department is being credited with saving not one, but two loons who were stuck by surrounding ice.

Last week, a man ice fishing on Sand Pond noticed a loon stranded in a patch of open water too small for take-off.

After several days with the bird still there, Avian Haven volunteer Don Fournier reached out to Monmouth Fire Chief Dan Roy.

Roy says after hearing the story, he knew this could be a great opportunity to train his team and save the bird.

He says he put out the request and 19 firefighters offered to help.

Once they were able to get out on the ice and save the loon, Avian Haven stepped in to rehabilitate the bird.

”There have been so many times in past years when we couldn’t find anyone who would help. For Monmouth and chief Roy to have, like I said, stepped up to the plate and said, sure we’ll give it a try it’s a great training exercise opportunity, that just meant more than any of us could ever say,” said Diane Winn, executive director of Avian Haven.

“We looked at it as one aspect was the training aspect to be able to fine tune our skills but secondly I think we all have heart strings that were being tugged by Don Fournier for his love of birds,” Roy said.

Yesterday, the fire department rescued yet another loon trapped in Cobbosee Lake.

Roy said it was a no brainer on whether they’d save the bird, especially given the 15 eagles circling nearby.

Avian Haven tells us the first loon has been released back into the wild and the second is expected to be released soon.

You can follow along on their Facebook page.

