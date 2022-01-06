Mix of Sun & Clouds Today, Snow Likely Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Upper level energy crossing the state this morning will give us a chance for some scattered snow showers this morning otherwise expect a decent day today with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will feel nice with highs in the 30s to near 40° this afternoon. Clouds will move in tonight as low pressure approaches. Snow will be possible towards daybreak especially south and west of Bangor. Overnight lows will drop back to the upper teens to mid-20s.

A FIRST ALERT remains in effect for Friday as low pressure exits the Mid-Atlantic Coastline early Friday and travels northeastward toward Southern Nova Scotia by evening. This track will allow the airmass to remain cold enough for all snow during the day Friday. Temperatures will top off in the 20s to around 30° for highs on Friday. Snow will develop by early to mid-morning for most spots and continue, possibly heavy at times, through the afternoon hours before tapering off from west to east across the state during the late afternoon and evening hours. The heaviest snow will fall over Downeast locations where 6″-10″ will be possible by late evening, amounts will decrease as you head north and west across the state.

High pressure will build in for Saturday giving us a nice start to the weekend. Plan on sunshine and cold weather Saturday with high temperatures in the teens to low 20s. A cold front approaching the area Sunday will bring us clouds and the chance for some snow and mixed rain/snow showers. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-30s for most spots Sunday afternoon. The cold front will push to our east Monday morning. Arctic air will move in behind the cold front causing temperatures to fall during the day Monday and setting the stage for a bitterly cold day Tuesday. A FIRST ALERT continues for Tuesday due to the frigid temperatures expected. Highs on Tuesday are forecast to only reach the single digits below zero across northern areas and single digits above zero elsewhere.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. A few scattered snow showers possible this morning. Highs in the 30s to near 40°. West wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Becoming cloudy. Snow possible late mainly south and west of Bangor. Lows between 17°-27°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Snow. Highs between 24°-32°. North wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-35 MPH possible.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid-teens to low 20s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers possible. Snow showers may mix with rain closer to the coast. Highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper teens to mid-20s early and falling as the day progresses.

