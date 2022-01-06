Advertisement

Maine State Police warning of new phone scam

Police say they’ve received multiple tips about a man named James Hooper, who claims to be a representative from Publisher’s Clearinghouse.
Police say they’ve received multiple tips about a man named James Hooper, who claims to be a...
Police say they’ve received multiple tips about a man named James Hooper, who claims to be a representative from Publisher’s Clearinghouse.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine State Police is warning the public of another phone scam.

Police say they’ve received multiple tips about a man named James Hooper, who claims to be a representative from Publisher’s Clearinghouse.

The scam tells people that they’ve won $4.5 million, and a Mercedes Benz, and asks them for credit card and banking information, or gift cards.

Officials say the scam seems to target senior citizens.

If you receive a scam call like this, you are asked to call the Maine State Police at 624-7076, extension 9.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW-Eau Claire Economics Department Chair Thomas Kemp explains the federal debt ceiling and what...
Lies to U.S. government lead to arrest of Old Town man
A photo of Allen Ludden and Betty White displayed at the Lakewood Theater in Madison, Maine.
Betty White, Allen Ludden’s love story began in Maine
Police lights
Ellsworth man arrested after police seize drugs, cash in car search
Omicron variant
Health officials prepare for Omicron case wave in Maine
Robert Robinson Jr.
State Police are asking for help in finding a wanted Greene man

Latest News

Wednesday's jackpot was $610 million.
Heard On The Street: “Powerball” Edition
Maine State House
Maine Legislature back in session Wednesday
Bridge over the Androscoggin River between Brunswick and Topsham
Court sides with Maine over replacement of aging bridge
Momo's Cheesecakes
Momo’s Cheesecakes bake to baking after struggling to get cream cheese