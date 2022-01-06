Maine State Police warning of new phone scam
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine State Police is warning the public of another phone scam.
Police say they’ve received multiple tips about a man named James Hooper, who claims to be a representative from Publisher’s Clearinghouse.
The scam tells people that they’ve won $4.5 million, and a Mercedes Benz, and asks them for credit card and banking information, or gift cards.
Officials say the scam seems to target senior citizens.
If you receive a scam call like this, you are asked to call the Maine State Police at 624-7076, extension 9.
