Maine State Police looking for missing Greene woman

ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - State police are asking the public for help locating an Androscoggin county woman missing since New Year’s Day.

Police say 38-year-old Jennifer Myrand of Greene was last seen at her mother’s home in Belgrade on New Year’s morning.

That’s the last time any of her family or friends have heard or seen from her.

They believe she left the home sometime between 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m..

Police say she is known to frequent the Greene/Androscoggin County area.

If anyone sees Jennifer or has any information about her whereabouts please contact Trooper Blake Conrad at 624-7076 Ext. 9

