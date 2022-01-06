Maine state parks break visitation record for 2021

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 2021 set a new record for Maine State Park attendance.

The Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands along with the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry say they saw an eight percent increase in visitation.

They welcomed over three million visitors.

We’re told three of the last four years have seen record-breaking visitation across Maine’s 12 State Park campgrounds and 48 State Parks and historic sites.

Bureau of Parks and Lands director Andy Cutko says many people have realized the safest, healthiest, and most enjoyable place to be in a pandemic is outside.

