Congressman Golden Reacts to Januaruy 6th Insurrection Anniversary

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - Congressman Jared Golden (ME-02) issued the following statement on the one-year anniversary of the January 6th assault on the U.S. Capitol:

“Today, we pause to mark a dark chapter in our nation’s history. One year ago, a violent attempt, encouraged by a sitting president, was made to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power following the election of President Biden. The violence contributed to the deaths of at least three police officers and the physical and psychological injuries of over 100 more.

“I continue to reflect on the courage of the officers of the Capitol and District of Columbia Police and the National Guard Members one year ago. Were it not for their brave actions, the assault would have been even more tragic and the consequences far worse. Every American owes these men and women their gratitude and respect.

“As we look ahead, I believe justice and accountability should continue to be our focus. Those who committed crimes during the assault and those who laid the groundwork for it must be held fully responsible under the law. I stand with my colleagues from both sides of the aisle who are working hard to bring the events of the attack into the light of day, and support the men and women in law enforcement and our judicial system who are investigating and prosecuting the perpetrators to the fullest extent of the law.” – Congressman Jared Golden (ME-02)

