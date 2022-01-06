Advertisement

Central Maine Motors Auto Group donates $75,000 to community recreation arena

Central Maine Motors Auto Group has donated $75,000 to the Alfond Youth and Community Center in...
Central Maine Motors Auto Group has donated $75,000 to the Alfond Youth and Community Center in Waterville to help build a new ice arena.(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Central Maine is one step closer to seeing a new ice arena.

Central Maine Motors Auto Group has donated $75,000 to the project at the Alfond Youth and Community Center in Waterville.

That $75,000 donation will be matched to help build the arena, which will feature a full ice sheet five months of the year and a turf field for the rest.

The arena will be located between the tennis courts and pool next door to the Alfond Youth Center.

More than $3 million has been raised, so far.

CEO Ken Walsh says Mainers have really stepped up to help kids in the area have easy access to a hockey rink.

“This is a positive thing in the future,” Walsh said. “The negativity of what we see with the pandemic is the positive side of people rallying for great causes and so, we’re lucky to be a part of this great cause.”

“Our mission is to share our collective resources, and through the pandemic it’s been difficult, but everybody at the dealerships has been very good about pivoting so that we could remain open,” said Chris Gaunce, owner of Central Maine Motors Auto Group. “We’ve had great support from our customers over the years, so this was something we could do to say thanks to the community because we appreciate their support that we could lend a little support to this as well.”

The Alfond Youth Center has been working with Central Maine Youth Hockey with a program that allows kids to learn how to skate so they’ll be ready once the new rink opens.

The total cost of the project is around $7 million.

