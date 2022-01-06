Belfast City Council updates COVID-19 response policy

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Belfast City Council unanimously passed an updated COVID-19 response policy for city employees in a meeting tonight.

Isolation and quarantine timeframes were updated per the latest CDC standards.

All employees are now required to get tested after travel or a known exposure to COVID-19.

The policy also laid out a strict, “three-strikes” policy with escalating penalties for violations, including possible termination.

Councilors emphasized that despite the high vaccination rate among city employees, strengthening mask-wearing and testing protocols is the latest step in a changing situation.

“This is going to be a changing document,” said Belfast Mayor Eric Sanders. “From my viewpoint, we are 92%, give or take, vaccinated. The city manager knows who is and isn’t, and why. It’s really a matter of compliance now, in my view, about wearing masks so that nobody gets sick, or they don’t give it to anybody else.”

The last policy update had come in September, and required mask-wearing whenever on-duty.

