Augusta woman charged for robbing convenient store in October

29-year old Kiara Lewis was identified as the suspect in the October robbery of the store on Stone Street.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 7:54 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (KENNEBEC JOURNAL) - An Augusta woman has been charged for allegedly threatening the clerk at a Big Apple convenience store in Augusta.

29-year old Kiara Lewis was identified as the suspect in the October robbery of the store on Stone Street, according to the Kennebec Journal.

Lewis allegedly threatened the clerk, saying she had a knife, although she did not display a weapon according to police.

She reportedly made off with $200 and a pack of cigarettes.

Gardiner police arrested Lewis during a traffic stop, according to the newspaper.

Copyright 2022 KENNEBEC JOURNAL. All rights reserved.

