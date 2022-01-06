BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will increase this evening ahead of an approaching low that will bring us snow for Friday. Lows tonight will range from the teens over the north to the upper 20s along the coast. Some light snow will start to move into areas south & west of Bangor before daybreak.

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is still in place for accumulating snow Friday. A slight northwest shift in the track of the low has caused snowfall totals to be increased. Snow will arrive early Friday morning across the southwest & will spread north & eastwards through the day. Snow arrives in Bangor by about 7 am. Heaviest snow will occur during the late morning & early afternoon especially across Midcoast & Downeast locations. Expect travel impacts especially for the afternoon/evening commute. Snow will be lighter & less intense the farther inland you go. Some spots in the mountains may only see flurries. Storm looks to be fast moving and should clear out by the early part of the evening. Bangor will be done with the snow by 7 PM. Should end entirely around 11 PM for Downeast locations. Northerly winds on Friday could gust around 25-35 mph. This will result in areas of blowing snow & diminished visibility. Strongest winds area expected along the coast.

Winter Weather Advisory & Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Friday. Snowfall will be highest in the warning & that is where travel will be the most hazardous. (WABI)

Snow will arrive in the southwest before daybreak Friday and will spread north & east through the morning. (WABI)

Snowfall totals will be highest over Downeast areas. Parts of Washington county will see totals exceeding 10″. Interior Downeast to the Midcoast can expect around 6-10″. Areas along the Interstate can expect around 4-6″, Bangor included. Totals will taper off quickly once you get north & west of the Interstate. Greenville around 2-4″ and then north of there, <2″.

Highest amounts for coastal communities and over coastal Downeast. 6-10" expected there will some spots locally potentially seeing more. Bangor can expect around 4-6". (WABI)

High pressure brings sunshine & cold by Saturday. Highs in the teens & 20s.

A cold front by Sunday could bring another mix of rain & snow to the region.

MUCH colder air arrives by early next week. Tuesday could have highs in the single digits above & below zero. Another FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for Tuesday due to the dangerous cold.

A frigid Tuesday as highs north & west of Bangor will be below zero. (WABI)

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Lows in the upper teens to upper 20s with a NE wind around 5-10 mph. Some light snow in the southwest before daybreak

FRIDAY: Overcast with the potential of snow. Heaviest snow likely for coastal locations. Highs in the 20s & low 30s. Breezy NNW west winds around 20-30 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Blowing snow possible.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Another cold day with highs in the teens & 20s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a Wintry mix. Highs ranging from freezing to close to 40°.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Seasonable highs in the 20s & low 30s.

TUESDAY: COLD! Mostly sunny with highs in the single digits.

WEDNESDAY: A cold morning followed by partly sunny skies and highs in the teens & 20s.

