1,307 new coronavirus cases, 10 additional deaths

150,845 total new cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to the Maine CDC
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Latest COVID-19 cases and vaccination rates for Maine
Latest COVID-19 cases and vaccination rates for Maine(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - Total coronavirus cases in Maine now topping the 150,000 mark since the start of the pandemic.

1,307 new cases were added to make it 150,845 total cases. Of those, 109,621 are confirmed by the Maine CDC.

The Maine CDC is also reporting 10 additional deaths.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases(WABI TV)

Cumberland County recording 425 new cases.

Penobscot County showing 124.

117 new cases in Kennebec County.

There are 383 people in the hospital with the virus.

117 are in intensive care.

59 are on ventilators.

According to the Maine CDC, there are 55 open critical care beds in the state.

6,768 new COVID-19 vaccinations were administered Wednesday according to the Maine CDC vaccination dashboard.

4,385 were booster shots.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

