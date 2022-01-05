Wintry Mix Ends Early Evening. Snow Expected By Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Precipitation continues to fall along, south & east of the Interstate. Temperatures continue to hover near freezing around the Bangor area & northwards. This has resulted in areas of freezing rain & sleet making for slippery road conditions. Temperatures should continue to climb for the next several hours and conditions should improve. Rain will end from west to east after about 8 PM. Rest of the night will consist of mostly cloudy to overcast skies with lows in the 20s & low 30s.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning, a low-pressure system moving out of the Great Lakes will slide to our north. This will bring the potential of light snow across northern locations. Accumulations for most will be less than an inch. Snow showers will last through early Thursday morning. Clouds will be decreasing for Thursday with highs in the 30s.

Still watching the potential of accumulating snow by Friday. A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for the potential. Models have come into greater agreement that there will be snow on Friday. Snow will arrive early Friday morning across the southwest & will spread north & eastwards through the day. Heaviest snow will occur during the late morning & early afternoon especially across Midcoast & Downeast locations. Snow will be lighter & less intense the farther inland you go. Some spots in the mountains may only see flurries. Storm looks to be pretty fast moving and should clear of by the early part of the evening. Northerly winds on Friday could gust around 25-35 mph. This would result in areas of blowing snow & diminished visibility.

Snowfall totals will be highest over Downeast areas. Parts of Washington county will see totals ranging from 6-8″. Interior Downeast to the Midcoast can expect around 4-6″. From the Interstate towards the foothills, 2-4″ and the mountains can expect about 1-2″. Bangor can expect around 3-5″. Keep in mind that if the low pushes farther out to sea, totals will be lower & if the low moves closer to the coastline, totals will be higher.

Low quickly moving to our south & east on Friday will bring accumulating snow. Highest amounts expected along the coast and across parts of Downeast Maine. (WABI)

High pressure brings sunshine & cold by Saturday. Highs in the teens & 20s.

A cold front by Sunday could bring another mix of rain & snow to the region. MUCH colder air arrives by early next week. Tuesday could have highs in the single digits above & below zero. Another FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for Tuesday due to the dangerous cold.

Surge of cold Arctic air on Tuesday will result in frigid temperatures. Highs across the north will remain below zero. Closer to I-95 & the coast highs will be in the single digits. (WABI)

TONIGHT: Rain, Sleet & Freezing rain coming to an end early. Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with lows in the 20s & low 30s. SW wind around 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Light AM snow showers in the mountains. Increasing sun with highs in the 30s. Westerly wind around 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Overcast with the potential of snow. Heaviest snow likely for coastal locations. Highs in the 20s & low 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Another cold day with highs in the teens & 20s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a Wintry mix. Highs ranging from freezing to close to 40°.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Seasonable highs in the 20s & low 30s.

TUESDAY: COLD! Mostly sunny with highs in the single digits.

