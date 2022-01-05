Warmer Today... Mix & Rain Expected Later This Morning Thru The Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure over the Great Lakes this morning will track eastward toward New England as the day progresses. It looks like a secondary area of low pressure will develop later this afternoon near the Maine coastline. These two systems will bring us some precipitation today, most of which looks to fall as rain. Precipitation will develop later this morning through the early afternoon and continue through the evening hours. Precipitation will start as snow and mix north of Bangor while areas from Bangor south see rain. Southerly winds will usher warmer air into the state today. As the warmer air arrives, any snow or mix is expected to change to rain from south to north as the afternoon progresses. Before that changeover occurs, roads could be slippery in spots for areas north of Bangor so use caution if you have travel plans today. High temperatures this afternoon will reach the 30s across much of the north and 40s elsewhere. Rain is expected to taper off later this evening. Upper level energy crossing the state later tonight will give us a chance of snow showers late tonight and early Thursday morning. Temperatures will range from the upper 20s to low 30s tonight.

As precipitation develops later this morning and early this afternoon, we could see some light freezing rain in areas mainly north of the interstate which may lead to some slippery roads for some locales. Just keep this in mind if you have travel plans today. (WABI)

On Thursday, a cold front will be stalled out just north of the state. This will focus the bulk of the cloud cover across the northern half of the state with brighter conditions expected elsewhere. A few snow showers can’t be ruled out across the north as well. Temperatures will remain above average Thursday with highs in the 30s to near 40°.

A FIRST ALERT remains in effect for Friday as we focus on the potential of accumulating snow to end the week. Low pressure over the Mid-Atlantic region Friday morning is forecast to track northeast as the day progresses. The latest data takes the track of the storm a bit further offshore resulting in a light to moderate snowfall Friday with the heaviest snow falling over Downeast areas. It will be a fast moving system with snow developing early Friday then tapering off Friday evening. Temperatures on Friday will be in the 20s to low 30s, warmest along the coastline. Stay tuned to the forecast over the next couple days as we will be watching the data and have updates on the storm track as it gets closer.

Low pressure passing to our south and east on Friday will bring us a light to moderate snowfall with the heaviest snow falling over Downeast locales. (WABI)

High pressure will build in for Saturday giving us a nice start to the weekend. Plan on sunshine and cold weather Saturday with high temperatures in the teens to low 20s. A cold front approaching the area Sunday will bring us clouds and the chance for some mixed rain and snow showers. Temperatures will be in the 30s for most spots Sunday afternoon. The cold front will push to our east Monday morning. Arctic air will move in behind the cold front causing temperatures to fall during the day Monday and setting the stage for a bitterly cold day Tuesday. A FIRST ALERT has been issued for Tuesday due to the frigid temperatures expected. Highs on Tuesday are forecast to only reach the single digits below zero across northern areas and single digits above zero elsewhere.

A blast of arctic air is forecast to move into the region during the day Monday, setting the stage for a bitterly cold day Tuesday. (WABI)

Today: Mostly cloudy. Rain developing from Bangor south later this morning into the afternoon with mix developing north of Bangor. Roads could be slippery in spots north of Bangor later this morning and early this afternoon. Expect any mix to change to rain as the afternoon progresses. Temperatures in the 30s north and 40s elsewhere. South/southwest wind 10-20 MPH. Higher gusts up to 30-40 MPH possible along the coast.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with rain ending. Snow showers possible late. Lows between 26°-34°. Southwest wind 5-15 MPH becoming west late.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 30s to near 40°. West wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Snow likely. Highs in the 20s to low 30s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper teens to mid-20s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers possible. Highs mainly in the 30s.

