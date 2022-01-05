University of Maine will continue in-person learning for spring semester with new COVID-19-related guidelines

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine System announced its plans to continue in-person learning when the spring semester starts in two weeks - but with some new rules.

The System announced starting February 1st, all in-person students who have NOT received their booster shot must participate in weekly testing.

They’re also asking those tested for COVID to limit their activities until they receive a negative result, unless they’ve received their booster.

Students without boosters that are close contacts of a positive case must quarantine for five days, with certain exceptions.

Anyone infected with COVID must isolate for five days.

The spring semester begins January 18th.

