‘River Dave’ arrested after returning to live at cabin site

FILE — David Lidstone, 81, stands for a photograph near the Merrimack River, Tuesday, Aug. 10,...
FILE — David Lidstone, 81, stands for a photograph near the Merrimack River, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Boscawen, N.H. Lidstone, a former hermit in New Hampshire, known to locals as "River Dave," whose cabin in the woods burned down after nearly three decades on the property that he was ordered to leave, and who received more than $200,000 in donations, has been charged with trespassing there once again. Lidstone still disputes that he is on the property, and was arrested on a trespassing charge on Dec. 14, 2021. He faces a court hearing in March of 2022. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)(Steven Senne | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former hermit in New Hampshire whose cabin in the woods burned down after nearly three decades on the property that he was ordered to leave and who received more than $200,000 in donations has been charged with trespassing there once again.

There’s been an outpouring of support for 81-year-old David Lidstone — better known as “River Dave” — since he was jailed in July and accused of squatting on the property.

Lidstone secured temporary housing after his cabin burned down as he figured out where to live next. But he recently returned to the site, turning a shed that hadn’t burned down into a makeshift home.

